Boy assaulted by two men in 'racially aggravated' attack near Banbury park
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault that took place around 4.35pm behind a wall, leading to Ruscote Park from Ruscote Arcade.
The two men fled the scene following the racially aggravated assault in a white or grey SUV car.
They are described as a white man in his twenties, with a brown beard and brown eyes, and a man wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey tracksuit top.
The victim, a boy in his teens, suffered injuries to the face and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
PC Rosie McCabe said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or recognises the description of the offenders to please come forward.
“We will not tolerate racism or violence of this nature, and we are investigating this incident as a priority."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 432501306.