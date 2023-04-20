Boy arrested as police release more information about frightening knife incident at Kineton High School

Officers believe the incident was part of an ongoing dispute involving two pupils at the school and there was no risk to the wider public

A 15-year-old boy from Southam has been arrested after a knife was found on the grounds of Kineton High School, following a serious police incident yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

As we reported yesterday, police were called to the school shortly after 10.15am after a report that "three suspicious males" had entered the school grounds. Staff at the school secured the building, locked the doors and pupils were told to stay under their desks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police held back on providing specific information and the school declined to comment, despite growing concerns from parents and the community.

A 15-year-old boy from Southam has been arrested following a serious police incident at Kineton High School yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

But today (Thursday) police have released more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: "Following a search of the school grounds officers seized a bag containing a knife.

"Enquiries identified the boy as a suspect, and he was arrested at his home yesterday evening on suspicion of possession of a blade. He was later bailed while enquiries continue."

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty, policing commander for South Warwickshire, said: “This was a concerning incident and I would like to praise the staff at the school for their prompt response that ensured the safety of everyone at the school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At this time, we believe this incident was part of an ongoing dispute involving two pupils at the school. There was no risk to the wider public.

“We understand the concern this has caused amongst pupils at the school and their parents, and we will have officers at the school for the next couple of days to provide reassurance. If you have any concerns or any information that could help with our enquiries please speak to one of them.”