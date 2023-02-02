Boy allegedly threatened with fake gun during violent attack in Kidlington
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident
A boy was allegedly threatened with a fake gun during a violent attack in Kidlington
Thames Valley Police have charged three people in connection with the incident - and are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 3.20pm at the junction of Bicester Road and the A4260, opposite the car wash on Thursday January 26.
Thames Valley Police said: "A boy was assaulted and also threatened with an imitation firearm.
"He sustained injuries to the face in the incident that required hospital treatment and he has since been discharged."
Investigating officer, PC Joshua Burgoyne, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch.