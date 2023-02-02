Boy allegedly threatened with fake gun during violent attack in Kidlington

A boy was allegedly threatened with a fake gun during a violent attack in Kidlington

Thames Valley Police have charged three people in connection with the incident - and are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 3.20pm at the junction of Bicester Road and the A4260, opposite the car wash on Thursday January 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police said: "A boy was assaulted and also threatened with an imitation firearm.

Thames Valley Police have charged three people in connection with the incident - and are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 3.20pm at the junction of Bicester Road and the A4260, opposite the car wash on Thursday January 26.

"He sustained injuries to the face in the incident that required hospital treatment and he has since been discharged."