Boy, 14, pulled from bike near Banbury railway station and repeatedly punched in head

A 14-year-old boy was pulled off his bicycle near Banbury railway station and repeatedly punched in the head by two other teenage boys.
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST

The violent incident took place last Monday (July 3) at around 3.30pm.

Police are now looking for a woman who stopped and helped the young victim to thank her and speak about the attack.

If you are the woman or believe you may have witnessed any of the incidents, please call the police on 101 and quote reference number 43230294397.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was attacked near Banbury train station.
The police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was attacked near Banbury train station.