Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and theft of motorbike in Banbury
The young teenager, who was also arrested on suspicion of numerous driving offences, was taken into custody yesterday (March 14).
It came after the police responded to reports of youths trying to steal motorbikes around the Bretch Hill housing estate.
Police say they are aware of two other boys involved but were unable to arrest them after they escaped on the back of a red bike.
The police have identified the rightful owner of the motorbike and are currently working on returning it to them.
If you have any information that may help the police with this investigation please contact them at https://orlo.uk/kpkz0 and quote reference 43240119252.