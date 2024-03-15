Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and theft of motorbike in Banbury

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and theft of a motorbike in the Bretch Hill area of Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:46 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 12:20 GMT
The young teenager, who was also arrested on suspicion of numerous driving offences, was taken into custody yesterday (March 14).

It came after the police responded to reports of youths trying to steal motorbikes around the Bretch Hill housing estate.

Police say they are aware of two other boys involved but were unable to arrest them after they escaped on the back of a red bike.

Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of stealing a motorbike in Banbury.Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of stealing a motorbike in Banbury.
The police have identified the rightful owner of the motorbike and are currently working on returning it to them.

If you have any information that may help the police with this investigation please contact them at https://orlo.uk/kpkz0 and quote reference 43240119252.