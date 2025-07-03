Bottle of milk thrown at shoppers during 'racial assault' at Bicester Tesco
The shoppers were browsing goods in the homeware aisle at the Tesco Superstore on Lakeview Drive when the assault took place.
At around 9.20pm to 9.30pm on Monday, April 28, police say a large bottle of milk was thrown at the shoppers.
Thankfully, none of the shoppers were injured, but they were left distressed by the incident.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are keen to identify the people shown in the following images.
“One is wearing distinctive dark sunglasses and electric blue trainers, while the other, who is wearing a black baseball cap with a flat peak with a silver sticker on it, he appears to be vaping.
“We believe these people may have vital information that could assist us as we continue to investigate the incident.”
The police also wish to speak with a woman who spoke to the victims after the assault and a man who was accompanied by a little girl, as they believe he may have witnessed the incident.
If you are one of the people in the images, or know who they are and can identify them, or if you were one of the witnesses to the incident, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 43250207289.
People can also submit information about the incident on the Thames Valley Police’s website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/