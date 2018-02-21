Bodicote Post Office target of crime again

For the second time in two weeks the Post Office and village shop in Bodicote has been robbed by heartless thieves.

At 1.55am in the early morning of Monday, February 19 brazen criminals broke into the shop via the front door once again targeting high value goods such as tobacco and spirits.

The break in follows the exact same modus operandi as the previous robbery two weeks ago which caused damage to the front door totalling £1000.

On that occasion the thieves also made off with two, full charity collecting tins.

Sally Read who runs the popular village shop said: “Personally I don’t think it is anyone local. I think its just gangs that go around targeting post offices with a retial side.”

The spate of attacks on the villages only shop comes despite CCTV being in operation within the store.

The police response to the burglaries has been positive although no arrests have so far been made.

Mrs Read said: “A lot of customers criticize the police but they’ve been absolutely excellent. Very prompt to attend and extremely helpful.”

The two break-ins are taking there toll on the owners, leading to sleepless nights and creating additional expenses that a small independent business can only absorb for so long.

Mrs Read said: “It’s busy but we can’t afford to keep taking these sorts of losses.

“Measures are being taken to upgrade security but at an expense to us.”

If you have any information regarding the break-ins then call police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.