BMW driver arrested after driving 50 miles with a missing tyre near Banbury

He was arrested for drug driving, driving with no insurance and with a vehicle in a dangerous condition

By The Newsroom
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 1:30pm
A motorist has been arrested after driving for about 50 miles with a missing tyre.
The driver was spotted by Warwickshire Police on the M40.

It was eventually stopped by Thames Valley Police near junction nine near Bicester.

A 48-year-old man from Lewisham, London, was arrested for drug driving, driving with no insurance and with a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

He has since been released while inquiries continue.