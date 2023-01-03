BMW driver arrested after driving 50 miles with a missing tyre near Banbury

A motorist has been arrested after driving for about 50 miles with a missing tyre.

The driver was spotted by Warwickshire Police on the M40.

It was eventually stopped by Thames Valley Police near junction nine near Bicester.

A 48-year-old man from Lewisham, London, was arrested for drug driving, driving with no insurance and with a vehicle in a dangerous condition.