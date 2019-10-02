Bloxham paedophile jailed

A respected author and television producer who admitted to the grooming of a child under the age of 16, was jailed at Oxford Crown Court last week.

Karl Sabbagh, 77, of Crab Tree Close, was jailed for 45 months by Judge Peter Ross and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

The grooming of the victim, via a number of electronic communication devices and platforms, occurred between November 24, 2016 and February 28, 2017.

In addition to the imprisonment and the registration as a sex offender, Sabbagh was also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) until further order by the court .

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170 and had his the electronic device of a computer complete with its hard drive confiscated by police.

Between 1984 and 2018, the Worcestershire born Sabbagh, son of broadcaster Isa Sabbagh, has published 13 books mostly about historical events and produced documentaries for both British and American broadcasters.