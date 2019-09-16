Blenheim toilet suspect released

Officers investigating a burglary at Blenheim Palace have released a 66-year-old man, arrested in connection with the theft of a solid gold toilet, on police bail.

The high value golden toilet was stolen during the burglary in the early hours of Saturday, September 14.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Jess Milne said: “We are still actively searching for the stolen piece of artwork and there will be a continued police presence in and around the palace while this search continues.

“We believe a group of people used at least two vehicles during the burglary, which was reported to Thames Valley Police at 4.57am on Saturday.

“Investigations are continuing and it is our main priority to locate the stolen item and the offenders involved.

“I would urge anybody with any information about the burglary, no matter how insignificant you believe this to be, to call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 273 (14/9).

“You can also make a report 100 per cent anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

The installation, entitled America, was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. Its value has been estimated anywhere from £1M to £4.8M.

It remains unaccounted for.