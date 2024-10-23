Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experts warn shoppers to be vigilant this Black Friday.

Figures show there is a 22% increase in fraud losses reported during Black Friday, according to Bonus.com.

These are five potential scams to watch out for - and tips to avoid falling victim.

Black Friday is fast approaching and Brits are being warned to remain vigilant for potential scams. The annual pre-Christmas sale offers the chance to grab a bargain or two but also is a target for dangerous criminals.

Experts say that Black Friday discounts, which now stretch through all of November not just one day, sees a major spike in both shopping, with billions spent online, and in scam activities, with a 22% increase in fraud losses reported. Shoppers are being urged to stay extra vigilant this year to avoid becoming victims of a crime.

Mike Epifani, Brand Content Manager at Bonus.com , explains: “Scams are becoming more advanced, with fraudsters using increasingly sophisticated techniques to trick customers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Consumers are eager to find the best discounts during Black Friday.

“This heightened urgency makes people less cautious and more likely to click on links or enter personal information without checking the source, increasing vulnerability to scams. With the volume of shoppers comes a bigger appeal for scammers to prey on customers. However, there are several things shoppers can do to keep their money and personal information safe."

Here are five potential Black Friday scams you need to watch out for this year:

Counterfeit or fake products

Some third-party sellers on Amazon can create listings for counterfeit or low-quality products, especially during high-traffic sale events like Prime Day. While these products may look like the real thing, they are often made cheaply and lack proper certifications and warranties.

To spot this and avoid trouble, make sure to remain cautious of items listed at very low prices or from unknown brands. Always check a seller's rating, read verified reviews, and avoid products that have an unusually high number of 5-star ratings without detailed feedback.

Bonus.com top tip: Stick to brands or sellers you know and trust. Look for items marked as "Fulfilled by Amazon" or "Amazon's Choice," which are generally more reliable.

Fake ‘winning’ notifications

During the Black Friday season (aka pretty much all of November now), be on your guard if you suddenly receive a notification along the lines of "You've won a prize" or "You're a lucky winner". These kinds of scams have been circulating for over a decade, becoming more prevalent as online shopping has evolved.

Sometimes, you will receive a notification stating that you have won a free gift or a large prize, like a TV or a gift card, as part of Black Friday promotions. To claim it, scammers will ask for your personal information or payment to cover alleged "shipping costs."

But while you might already be aware of these kinds of scams, there are newer more sophisticated versions including voice phishing (vishing), email, SMS, and social media ads to trick users. Some scammers have also created fake apps or browser extensions to generate pop-up "winning notifications."

Bonus.com top tip: Genuine promotions from retailers like Walmart or eBay never require payment to claim prizes. Always be sceptical of offers that seem too good to be true, especially if you are asked for an upfront payment or additional personal information.

Delivery scams or package theft alerts

If you are planning on doing any shopping during the Black Friday season, make sure you are on guard for fake delivery failure notifications - which can easily catch you out if you are expecting a parcel. These messages will claim that your package could not be delivered.

It will then ask you to click a link and reschedule delivery or confirm your address. These links can lead to phishing sites or malware downloads.

All legitimate delivery notifications will come from the retailer's official email or the app. Be wary of unsolicited texts or emails, especially if they ask for sensitive information or payment to reschedule delivery.

Bonus.com top tip: Check your orders directly in the app or website. Never click on delivery notification links externally.

Phishing texts and email

Phishing texts and emails targeting online customers have become a widespread issue. Scammers will send fake emails or text messages that appear to be from the retailer, and these may claim that there's an issue with your order, request account verification, or provide a link to "claim a special offer."

To spot this, look out for misspelt words, generic greetings like "Dear Customer," or unusual sender addresses. Bonus.com top tip: Never click on suspicious links; instead, go directly to the retailer's official app or website to check your account.

Fake customer service scams

These scams typically involve fraudsters posing as Amazon representatives to steal personal information, money, or even remote access to devices. You may get so-called "Amazon customer service agents" attempting to contact you through phone calls, emails, or chat.

They often claim there's an issue with your order or ask you to verify your account information. It is important to know that Amazon customer support will never ask for your personal details, password, or payment information.

Bonus.com top tip: If you are asked to pay via gift cards or send money directly, it's a scam.

How to protect yourself

Mike Epifani offers some additional tips for shoppers ahead of Black Friday. He said: “Never use public Wi-Fi when making purchases or entering personal information. Public Wi-Fi networks are at a much higher risk of being hacked.

“Use credit cards over debit cards, as credit cards offer more fraud protection if you are scammed. Ensure your shopping account is protected by a strong, unique password that isn't used on other sites and isn't connected to your personal life, which could be figured out from your social media accounts.

“Ensure your device, browser, and app softwares are up to date to minimise vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit.”

Are you worried about being scammed when you shop online? Share your thoughts by emailing: [email protected] .