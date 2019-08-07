Bike stolen from People's Park

A pedal cycle was stolen from Banbury's People's Park last month and Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.

Between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, July 6 the unsecured bicycle was stolen from the Bottom Garden area of the park.

People's Park

Thames Valley Police is advising residents to not leave bicycles unsecured or to leave them unattended for any period of time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact 101 quoting reference number: 43190241943.

For Thames Valley Police advice on securing bicycles visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/theft-of-a-bicycle/how-safe-is-your-bike.