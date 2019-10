Witnesses are being sought after a blue Voodoo Hoodoo mountain bike was stolen from Parson's Street during the afternoon of Tuesday, October 8.

The bike (pictured) was taken between 5pm and 6.15pm from near the White Horse pub and Pizza Calzone restaurant. It was covered in mud at the time of the theft.

The Voodoo Hoodoo was taken from Parson's Street

If anyone saw anything or has seen the bike anywhere since, contact police on 101 quoting ref number 43190312264, or report it to Crimestoppers anonymously.