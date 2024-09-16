Bailey Heywood has been sentenced to serve life with a minimum term of 17 years and 181 days in prison.

Bailey Heywood was sentenced today (September 16) following last week’s conviction for the murder of Dale Bond.

The judge at Oxford Crown Court sentenced the 23-year-old of no fixed abode to serve a minimum prison term of 17 years and 181 days.

At around 12.20pm on Wednesday, March 13 this year police received a call from a member of the public, saying they believed a man had been injured.

Officers then deployed to Mr Bond’s flat on Mullein Road, Bicester where they discovered the 45-year-old in the lounge with several stab wounds.

Police and paramedics worked to provide emergency medical treatment but sadly Mr Bond was pronounced dead at the scene.

During this time, officers went to an address where Bailey Heywood was found with clothing covered in blood and arrested.

An investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit and Bailey Heywood was charged with murdering Mr Bond on March 15.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Bailey Heywood has rightly been given a life sentence for the murder of Dale Bond.

“Heywood stabbed Mr Bond and left him for dead in his flat. She has shown no remorse for what she has done and even suggested that she stabbed her victim in self-defence.

“Through our investigation, we did not find any evidence to support that this was a case of self-defence, and the jury rejected this explanation and, in my view, rightly convicted Heywood of murder.

“We may never know Heywood’s motive for viciously stabbing Mr Bond, an act which is all the more surprising when he was apparently someone she cared for and was in a relationship with.

Detective Chief Inspector Crowther also thanked his colleagues for their hard work on the investigation and Mr Bond’s family and friends for the way they carried themselves during the trial.

He said: “I would again like to thank the family and friends of Mr Bond for the utmost dignity they have shown throughout this trial and I hope that Heywood’s conviction brings some solace to them.

“Additionally I would like to thank my colleagues who’ve worked tirelessly to investigate this case, while also supporting Mr Bond’s family. It is through their diligence, the hard work of the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as King’s Counsel Jeremy Benson, presenting the facts of this case in court, that we have been able to deliver justice for Mr Bond’s family.”