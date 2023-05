A serving police officer from Bicester station has been suspended after being charged with racially aggravated battery and public order offences.

PC Georgia Williams was charged with three counts of racially aggravated battery and one count of racially aggravated threatening behaviour with the intention to cause someone fear or to provoke violence.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Walton Street, Oxford, on December 17, 2022, when PC Williams was not on duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officer is currently suspended from duty and has been released on bail to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on June 22.