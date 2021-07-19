Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) would like to speak to Charlie Salisbury, from Bicester, in connection with an investigation in to a conspiracy to supply a class A drug – cocaine – and money laundering offences.

The 29-year-old is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, slim, with short cropped light-brown hair, and has a large tattoo on his right arm of a Koi Carp and a dragon.

He has links to Bicester, Hayes and Hillingdon in London.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lee Pocock, of the SERCOU, said: “In May this year, police officers from the SEROCU and Thames Valley Police carried out a search warrant in Bicester in connection with an investigation into drug supply.

“As part of that investigation, we have been trying to trace Charlie Salisbury, as he is wanted in connection with drugs supply and money laundering offences. We are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

If you know where Charlie Salisbury is or have any further information, please contact your local police force on 101.

Police have already charged five people in connection with the investigation.