A man from Bicester has been jailed after being found guilty of raping a teenage girl while she was sleeping.

Jarrett Good, aged 22, of Murcott Road, Upper Arncott, was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment following a trial at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday (July 5).

After a three-day trial, the jury found him guilty of one count of rape in an incident that occurred at around 8am on December 29, 2019.

He was arrested on December 31, 2019 and was charged on June 28, 2022.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sam Hunter said: "I would like to commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward, as well as the investigation which was carried out. Good has has been brought to justice for his crime.

"I hope that this case demonstrates to other people who may have been the victim of such offending that it is never too late to come forward and talk to the police.”