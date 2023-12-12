Bicester man described as a 'danger to children' convicted of rape and child sexual offences

A man from Bicester has been convicted of rape and other child sexual offences.

Hayden Nolan of Bernwood Road was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday (December 7) of two counts of rape of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and sexual assault of a child under 13.

The 31-year-old was charged with raping and sexually assaulting the child numerous times and is due to face sentencing on Thursday, January 11.

Police praised the bravery of the victim and commended the victim’s family and school for the support shown to them.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Bryn Smith, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Hayden Nolan is a predatory sex offender who has now been convicted three times of offences against children.

“Nolan is a danger to children around him. He is extremely manipulative and an experienced liar.

"This abuse only ceased when he was imprisoned after being caught making arrangements to meet a teenage girl for sex in early 2019. The girl was in fact a decoy child operated by a law enforcement officer.”

The crimes were brought to the attention of the police when the victim, who is described by the police as ‘being in a state of crisis', told members of her family, who informed the police.

Detective Constable Bryn Smith said: “Supported by specially trained officers, she reported the offences to police in a recorded interview, which was shown to the court at the beginning of the trial.

“Nolan frustrated the police interview by answering every question posed with a no-comment answer. He pleaded not guilty throughout the investigation and court case. This meant his victim and her family were put through the stress of having to appear at court to give evidence.

“However, the jury convicted him after a short deliberation. I commend the victim’s bravery and the support shown by her family and school throughout this difficult process. I hope this conviction will help her in every way possible to move on without the burden of the anguish she has suffered.”

Thames Valley Police encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual offences to contact them by calling 101, visiting a police station, or via the website.

They said: “You will be listened to and supported by experienced officers and staff, and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice, as we will not tolerate sexual violence against girls.”