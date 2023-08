A man has been charged with intent to supply Class A drugs after police found £1m worth of cocaine in his car.

Mark O’Shea, aged 40, from Ashford Road, Eastbourne was charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply following a traffic stop on the M40.

At around 11.40am last Wednesday, August 8, a vehicle was stopped for speeding on the M40 northbound near Bicester.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £1m was located inside the vehicle.