Bicester man charged with filling up car with fuel and not paying
A Bicester man has been charged with filling up his car with fuel and leaving the petrol station without paying.
By Jack Ingham
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:43pm
A 32-year-old Bicester man, Alexander Bignell of Harebell Way, has been charged with the offence of making off without payment from the Applegreen service station on Banbury Road in the town.
Following an investigation by police, Mr. Bignell was charged with the offense, which took place back in August on Tuesday December 20 and will appear at Oxford Magistrates Court on January 20.