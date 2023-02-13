News you can trust since 1838
Bicester man charged with 10 offences after domestic abuse investigation

A man from Bicester was charged on Saturday (February 11) following an investigation by the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit.

By Jack Ingham
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 2:16pm
Police arrest 37 year old man in Bicester after domestic violence investigation.
The 37-year-old male has been remanded in custody after being charged with ten offences, including assault, criminal damage, malicious communications, controlling/coercive behaviour, and assault on an emergency worker.

The police said: "This excellent teamwork between multiple departments has resulted in a vulnerable victim being safeguarded. Domestic violence will not be tolerated by the Thames Valley Police."

Report domestic abuse to the police by calling 999 or online at thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/domestic-abuse/a1/report-domestic-abuse/.