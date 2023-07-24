News you can trust since 1838
Bicester man arrested on suspicion of selling class A dugs

A man from Bicester was arrested yesterday (July 23) for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Sunday at a property in Langford Village after officers from the Bicester and Kidlington Problem Solving Team conducted a drug warrant.

If you have concerns about drugs supply in your area please contact the police on 101 or alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers, where information can be provided anonymously, at 0800 555 111.

To report a crime to Thames Valley Police online, click here thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/