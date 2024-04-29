Bicester man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and performing sex act near child

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 39-year-old man has been bailed until July 4 while police conduct the investigation.

He was arrested following an incident that occurred between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Friday (April 26) on Pingle Field.

Investigating officer PC Matt Pilcher, said: “This incident has occurred in the middle of the afternoon in Pingle Field.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If anybody has any images, mobile phone or CCTV footage from the area, I would ask you to please check this and contact us if you have captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240192387.