Banning orders will be part of Banbury United's new measures to control unruly fans at games

Banning orders will be part of Banbury United's new measures to control unruly fans at home games.

The club released a statement this morning (Wednesday August 30) updating fans on new measures after some spectators threw flares and other items at the game against Chester at the Plant Hire Community Stadium.

These new measures include refusing entry to some fans, allocating a designated section of the stadium to others, and issuing banning orders.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Puritans have introduced new measures at the Plant Hire Community Stadium to help control crowds at home games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the club said: "Working together with Thames Valley Police and based on previous evidence gathered, entry was refused to four people. These individuals are not from the Banbury area.

"A further six were spoken to and four were advised they could enter the ground and spectate from a designated area, which they adhered to.