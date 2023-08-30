Banning orders will be part of Banbury United's new measures to control unruly fans at games
The club released a statement this morning (Wednesday August 30) updating fans on new measures after some spectators threw flares and other items at the game against Chester at the Plant Hire Community Stadium.
These new measures include refusing entry to some fans, allocating a designated section of the stadium to others, and issuing banning orders.
A spokesperson for the club said: "Working together with Thames Valley Police and based on previous evidence gathered, entry was refused to four people. These individuals are not from the Banbury area.
"A further six were spoken to and four were advised they could enter the ground and spectate from a designated area, which they adhered to.
“This week, the club will be contacting individuals with letters, communicating bans and restrictions and in some cases offering ‘acceptable behaviour contracts’."