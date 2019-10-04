Banbuy man labelled 'predatory offender'

A former Bedfordshire schoolteacher, now living in Banbury, has been found guilty of sexually touching one of his pupils.

Ricky Sedani, 34, of Ellison Drive, Banbury, was found guilty yesterday, Thursday, October 3, at Luton Crown Court of five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by a person in a position of trust, and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity by a person in a position of trust.

Police news

He had previously been investigated and pleaded guilty in 2017 to sexually touching and sending lewd messages to a student, and was sentenced to a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

Publicity on the court case prompted a second victim to come forward and disclose that she had also been the subject of sexual abuse by Sedani in 2014, which started when she was 16 years old and attended an after school club.

Detective Constable Kerry Smith, who investigated Sedani following the pupil’s disclosures, said: “Sedani is a predatory offender who has no place in a school. He preyed on the vulnerability of his young victim and abused his position as her teacher to groom her.

“He forced sexual activity upon her in the classroom environment and would message her privately.

“Sedani’s actions will have long and traumatic consequences for those who endured his offending. At Bedfordshire Police we take all such reports extremely seriously and investigate thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.”

Sedani will appear at Luton Crown Court for sentencing on November 29.