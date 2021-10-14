Banburyshire village hit with spate of arson attacks, including village hall

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information following series of arsons in the village of Finmere.

The incidents all took place overnight between yesterday Wednesday October 13 and today Thursday October 14.

Three cars were set alight at Yew Tree Garage in Banbury Road and a fire was also started inside Finmere Village Hall.

The offenders are believed to be three teenage boys. One of the boys was wearing a blue top with white/grey trousers and white trainers.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Ben Dyke, based at Bicester police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have information about these incidents to please come forward.

“I would ask anyone in the local area who has dash-cams or CCTV to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with this investigation.

“We are aware of a number of other incidents having happened recently in the Buckingham and Tingewick area. We are keeping an open mind as to whether these may be linked and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210462806.