Banburyshire man incurs 120 hours unpaid work order and £1,185 costs for dumping controlled waste - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Andrew Hambidge, 30, of Hampden Square, Upper Heyford pleaded guilty to two counts of depositing controlled waste on land near to Old Icknield Way, Oakley Wood near Crowmarsh on June 30, 2020 and on land at Brixton Hill, Benson on the same day.

A community order was made in each case requiring Hambidge to undertake 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £1,185 in costs. Hambidge pleaded guilty to the case which was investigated by South Oxfordshire District Council. The Controlled Waste (England and Wales) Regulations 2012 define controlled waste as household, commercial and industrial waste.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Garry Terrance Coffey, 36, of St Georges Court, Banbury appeared before magistrates on a number of drugs and motoring charges. He was fined £400 for driving in a Kia Sorrento car in Upper Windsor Street, Banbury on December 12, 2020, with excess cannabis in his blood. He was ordered to pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He pleaded guilty.

Coffey also pleaded guilty to driving on the same occasion with excess cocaine in his blood. He was fined a further £400 for this offence. Coffey further pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance on the same day. There were no separate penalties for these offences. In addition Coffey pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis. There was no separate penalty.

Stephen John Watkins, 36, of Hart Place, Bicester pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and MDMA in Brackley on January 18. He was fined £185 for each offence, a total of £370, and was ordered to pay a £37 victim surcharge. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

Dylan Cann, 22, of Samuelson Court, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Banbury on October 12, 2019. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £22 and court costs of £85.

Ramaan Shied, 20, of Evenlode, Banbury was fined £660 for driving without insurance in Middleton Road, Banbury on May 18. He was also fined £220 for driving without a licence on the same occasion. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £88 and court costs of £90. Shied’s driving record was endorsed with seven penalty points.

Stephen Clothier, 33, of Chipping Norton was fined £66 for breaking the 30mph speed limit at Charlbury on December 4, 2020. His recorded speed was 37mph. Clothier was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and his driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

Caroline Buckingham, 56, of Chacombe Crescent, Banbury was fined £100 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in a Ford car in Main Road, Broughton on February 19, 2020. Her recorded speed was 35mph. Buckingham was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

Peter Timothy Chapman, 56, of The Glebe, Aynho pleaded guilty to 47 cases of falsifying tachograph records between 2020 and 2021 in contravention of Regulation (EU) No165/2014 of the Euro Parliament and Council on tachographs. The matters had been investigated by DVLA. Chapman was fined a total of £1,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100 with £2,090 costs.

Alfie Ross Jarvis, 19, of Edmunds Road, Banbury was fined £40 for failing to comply with a community order. Jarvis admitted failing to attend an appointment with his responsible officer on May 26. He admitted failing to provide evidence of a reasonable excuse.