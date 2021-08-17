Banburyshire man, aged 22, pleads guilty to possession of a loaded pump-action shotgun in a public place - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Taylor, of Welsh Road, Aston-le-Walls pleaded guilty to possession of a Winchester pump-action shotgun without a licence on June 28. He also pleaded guilty to possession of that shotgun in a public place, namely Claydon Road, Cropredy on the same occasion.

Taylor was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and prosecution costs of £85. The shotgun was forfeited and destroyed.

The following cases have been heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Mame Mor Dieng Diba, 26, of Bretch Hill, Banbury was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 for driving in Bretch Hill, Banbury without insurance on December 4, 2020. Diba was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs.

Rico Sangha, 32, of The Hawthorns, Banbury pleaded guilty to sending an indecent, obscene, offensive or menacing message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. He was fined £392, ordered to pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was also subjected to a restraining order.

Carl Henry Bleach, 30, of King’s Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on June 18 at Oxford Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £75 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Charles David Christian Benfield, 42, of Station Road, Marsh Gibbon, Bucks pleaded guilty to possession of 1.64 grams of crack cocaine in Banbury on November 25, 2020. Benfield also pleaded guilty to possession of 1.60 grams of heroin on the same occasion.

He was ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation for dependency with Turning Point for 12 months. Benfield was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 costs. The crack-cocaine and heroin were seized and destroyed.

Clive Gibbard, aged 57, of Ruscote Avenue, Banbury was fined £220 for not wearing a seatbelt while driving on the A34 southbound at Wytham on January 25. Gibbard was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs.

Hollie Crooker, 30, of Hobby Road, Bodicote was fined £350 for breaking an 50mph speed limit on the A41 at Caversfield, Bicester on February 26. Crooker was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35 with £90 costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Grace Miller, 27, of Chamomile Place, Banbury was fined £66 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Aynho Road, Adderbury on November 17, 2020. Her recorded speed was 41mph. Miller was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Christopher John Thompson, 38, of Lidstone Road, Enstone was fined £220 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in Drayton Road, Abingdon on December 2, 2020. His speed was recorded at 37mph. Thompson was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Samantha Lucas, 48, of Rising Hill, Upper Heyford was fined £66 for breaking a 30mph speed limit in Launton Road, Bicester on November 26, 2020. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.