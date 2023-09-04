News you can trust since 1838
Banbury's St Mary's Church prepares for busy weeks of arts events

The team at Banbury's St Mary's Church have been preparing for a busy schedule of arts events set to take place at the church over the next few weeks.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST

The new arts initiative at St Mary’s aims to bring the community together through a series of diverse events.

The busy schedule kicks off this evening (Monday) at 7.30pm with a free entry evening featuring a talk by Revd George Heighton on beekeeping and more.

Following on from this, on Wednesday (September 6), the church will host a free jigsaw morning from 10.30am until noon. The church is inviting people to come and assemble jigsaws in preparation for its Jigsaw Festival, which runs from Thursday September 21, until Saturday September 23.

Banbury's St Mary's Church has been preparing for a busy schedule of arts events set to take place over the next few weeks.Banbury's St Mary's Church has been preparing for a busy schedule of arts events set to take place over the next few weeks.
The jigsaw mornings will also run on Wednesdays 13 and 20, with the church accepting any unwanted jigsaws.

On Friday, September 15 and Saturday 16, the Bishop’s Players, a group of local performers sometimes made up of real bishops and knights, will be performing a dramatic reading of Murder in the Cathedral.

Sarah Bourne of St Mary's Church Arts team said: "Murder in the Cathedral is a verse drama by T. S. Eliot, first performed in 1935 at the Canterbury Festival. It portrays the assassination of Archbishop Thomas Becket in Canterbury Cathedral during the reign of Henry II in 1170."

Tickets for the performance are free, but attendees must register online to book them.

For tickets or more information, including a full list of the arts events taking place at St Mary’s, visit https://banburystmary.org.uk/page/51/arts-bsm