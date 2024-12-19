Banbury's Christmas lantern parade hailed a 'spectacular success' by organisers
Hundreds of people came together to enjoy the event on Saturday December 14.
The samba band and drummers from North Oxfordshire Academy led the parade while people of all ages followed with their hand-crafted lanterns.
The parade was initially supposed to be held on Saturday, December 7, however, it was postponed due to safety concerns because of bad weather.
A spokesperson from Banbury BID said: “The lantern parade was a spectacular success, bringing together the community for an evening of joy and light.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who joined us. We were thrilled to see so many attendees who made the evening truly special.
“As we reflect on this joyful event, we want to take a moment to express our gratitude to the community for their unwavering support of Banbury BID and the local businesses we proudly serve.”