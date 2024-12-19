Banbury's Christmas lantern parade hailed a 'spectacular success' by organisers

Banbury’s Christmas lantern parade has been hailed as a 'spectacular success' by organisers Banbury BID.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of people came together to enjoy the event on Saturday December 14.

The samba band and drummers from North Oxfordshire Academy led the parade while people of all ages followed with their hand-crafted lanterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade was initially supposed to be held on Saturday, December 7, however, it was postponed due to safety concerns because of bad weather.

Banbury BID's lantern parade making its way through town.

A spokesperson from Banbury BID said: “The lantern parade was a spectacular success, bringing together the community for an evening of joy and light.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who joined us. We were thrilled to see so many attendees who made the evening truly special.

“As we reflect on this joyful event, we want to take a moment to express our gratitude to the community for their unwavering support of Banbury BID and the local businesses we proudly serve.”