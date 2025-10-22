Banbury XL Bully owner given suspended sentence following ‘distressing’ fatal dog attack

A Banbury woman has been given a suspended sentence after one of her XL Bully dogs killed a family’s pet dog this year.

Eliza Roberts of De La Warr Drive pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a fighting dog and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 15.

She was subsequently handed a three-month suspended sentence, ordered to undergo mental health treatment for six months, and complete rehabilitation activity.

The 36-year-old has also been banned from owning or keeping a dog for seven years.

Winnie was sadly killed in the fatal dog attack in the fields near St Peter’s Church, Hanwell in March.

At around 11am on March 26, Roberts was walking her two registered XL Bully dogs in the fields near St Peter’s Church in Hanwell.

Neither of her two dogs was muzzled or on a lead, which is required by law for XL Bully dogs.

At the same time, a woman was walking a schnauzer crossed with a poodle, named Winnie, in fields nearby.

One of Robert's dogs chased and attacked Winnie, sadly causing fatal injuries, resulting in Winnie dying at the scene.

The XL Bully dogs involved in the incident were ordered to be humanely euthanised by the court following the incident.

Roberts was arrested on March 28 and was charged by postal requisition on May 15.

PC Ryan Dollery said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim and her family, and I am pleased the court recognised the seriousness of the offence and took decisive action by disqualifying Roberts from owning dogs for seven years.

“This outcome sends a clear message about the importance of responsible dog ownership and the consequences when that responsibility is neglected.”