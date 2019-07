Thames Valley Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped at an address in Banbury this morning.

Between 7am and 7.15am on the morning of Wednesday, July 17, a 27-year-old woman was raped at a property in West Bar Street.

Police news

A 23-year-old man has been arrested.

If you have any information call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.