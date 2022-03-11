Banbury woman pleads guilty to stealing a bank card and using it fraudulently three times to make purchases - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court, where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Nikita Morris, aka Heather Morris, 43, of Wykham Place, Banbury pleaded guilty to the theft of bank card belonging to another person in Oxford and using it fraudulently three times to buy goods worth £28.40, £25.80 and £25.80 on March 3, 2021.

Morris was given a 12-month conditional discharge on the count of card theft and fined £40 for each of the three charges of fraud by false representation. She was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.

The following cases were also heard:

Mohamed Boulaabi, 41, of Preedy Walk, Bloxham was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, after being convicted of failing to provide a specimen of blood after being suspected of an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Abingdon Police Station on April 15, 2021. The case was proved in his absence.

Boulaabi pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on September 10, 2021, having been released on bail. Magistrates imposed the suspended jail term because the offence was so serious and deliberate attempts were made to fail to provide the requested sample. Boulaabi was ordered to undergo treatment for drug dependency. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and £200 prosecution costs. He was additionally banned from driving for 36 months.

Mohamed Boulaabi, 41, of Preedy Walk, Bloxham given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for two years, for failing to comply with the requirements of a court order made on January 20, 2021 for assaulting a police officer on April 26, 2020. He failed to attend unpaid work sessions on May 13 and May 20, 2021. Boulaabi was ordered to undergo treatment for drug dependency.\

Mohamed Boulaabi, 41, of Preedy Walk, Bloxham pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood test in relation to an investigation into a road traffic offence in Bloxham on April 26, 2021. He was given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for two years and ordered to undergo treatment for drug dependency. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Leandro Morilla, 38, of Old London Road, Chipping Norton was fined £166 for driving on the Botley Road, Oxford without a licence. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Oscar Tuttle, 42, of Main Street, Duns Tew, was fined £660 for breaking the 40mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on May 11, 2021. His recorded speed was 67mph. Tuttle was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Jack Barratt, 41, of New Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Freelander with excess cannabis in his blood on Red Bridge Hollow, South Hinksey on May 20, 2021. A community order was made requiring Barratt to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Barratt also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance on the same occasion. There was no separate penalty for these offences. Barratt was found to have broken the terms of a conditional discharge he received in July 2020 for assaulting a woman in Banbury on July 13, 2020.