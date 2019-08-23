Banbury van targeted by would-be thieves

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information or witnesses following a white VW van being broken into on Hardwick Park, Banbury.

Between around 11pm, Wednesday, August 21 and 3.45am Thursday, August 22, a vehicle was broken into on Hardwick Road.

Police news

Entry was gained by the offenders cutting a hole into the vehicle where the opening mechanism is. The alarm was activated and offenders made off, no property was stolen.

Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have witnessed the offences or seen anything suspicious.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43190259169 , or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.