Banbury United warn serious action will be taken after more crowd trouble

Banbury United has warned serious action will be taken against offenders after two incidents in the space of a few days.

Following the scenes after so-called 'fans' attacked Hereford supporters on Saturday, the club has now had to pay damages to Leamington after reports of damage to panels at the back of their stand after Monday's game.

The club warned that banning orders will be given to offenders and they want to stress that the vast majority of fans continue to behave impeccably.

The Puritans issued a statement today (Thursday) after holding an emergency board meeting on Tuesday evening.

As we reported at the weekend, a football fan was taken to hospital after being hit by an object during Banbury United's game against Hereford on Saturday.

The club says that it is expecting 'financial and other penalties' for the incident.

But on top of that, it appears some 'fans' damaged part of the ground during the game against Leamington on Monday.

In a statement, Banbury United said: "At the outset we want to stress that we have had fantastic support home and away to date and we know that the overwhelming majority of Banbury supporters want to get behind the team and enjoy the game. We do not want their experience to be affected by the actions of the very small minority.

"We took over 500 supporters to Leamington who gave the team great support until long after the final whistle. This has rightly been praised by many. It is therefore sad to report that we are advised by Leamington of damage to panels at the back of their stand. As a club we feel it only right to cover the cost of repairing the damage, caused again by a very small minority.

In terms of Saturday, the club added: "We will work with Thames Valley Police in respect of anyone identified as being involved in disorder and will not hesitate to issue banning orders to them. As previously advised they are investigating the disorder that occurred and if anyone has any relevant footage please contact the force via their website, https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ or call 101, quoting reference number 943 (27/8).

"We know we will face financial and other penalties for the incidents on Saturday. We have already been contacted by the FA requesting a report.

"There will be enhanced security measures in place for this Saturday’s game to endeavour to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

"We are a fan-owned club. We do not have a large benefactor. Our success is down to hard work from our large volunteer base and the players and management. We are able to invest in the squad due to our levels of support and the amazing sponsorship from the local business community.

"Trying to minimise the risk of repetition of the issues on Saturday diverts hard earned funds away from the team. Dealing with them diverts our volunteer resources away from the tasks we need to achieve to make the club stronger and better, particularly to ensure we meet all the requirements that we need to retain our place at National League level.

"We risk losing the support of some supporters and sponsors alike if the great reputation we have built in seven years of supporters’ ownership is damaged. All of this would negatively impact on the support we can offer our fantastic manager Andy Whing.

The club added: "We have a clear message - if you want to be involved in anti-social behaviour at our games do not come. If you still do, we will take action against you.