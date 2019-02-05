Banbury trio jailed for combined 30 years over fatal crash after high-speed chase

Three men from Banbury have been jailed for a combined 30 years after being involved in a high-speed chase before an elderly woman was killed in a head-on crash.

Sagar Taseem, 26, of Evenlode, Banbury, and Naqash Hussain, 29, of Prescott Avenue, Banbury, were sentenced to 12 years in prison at Warwick Crown Court today (Tuesday, February 5).

Top left: Sagar Taseem and Naqash Hussain, bottom left: Kieran Flint and right: Samuel Franklin.

The pair were found guilty of causing the death of Elizabeth Roberts, 80, from Broughton, by dangerous driving yesterday (Monday).

Samuel Franklin, 24, of Warkworth Close, Banbury, was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to the same charge in June, 2018.

The family of Mrs Roberts said: “We would like to thank the emergency services and the members of the public who came to assist on the night of the collision and the medical team at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We would also like to thank Warwickshire Police who have worked tirelessly to bring the offenders to justice.

Sagar Taseem. Photo: Warwickshire Police NNL-190502-174148001

“No amount of sentence will bring our much loved mum back but we hope the sentences passed will serve as a deterrent to other road users.”

On February 15, 2017, Mrs Roberts’ daughter’s grey Ford Fiesta was involved in a head-on crash with a white BMW being driven by Taseem with Hussain in the passenger seat on the wrong side of the B4451 near Gaydon.

The pair were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but on the following morning she died.

A subsequent investigation found that the incident started in Banbury, when the BMW had been involved in an incident with another Ford Fiesta being driven by Kieran Flint.

Naqash Hussain. Photo: Warwickshire Police NNL-190502-174208001

The BMW was then pursued by a VW Jetta, being driven by Franklin, for eight miles.

The BMW and the Jetta then drove at excessive speed through Gaydon before driving through a red light to join the dual carriageway.

Both vehicles collided and shortly afterwards the BMW turned around and drove the wrong way along the B4451 into oncoming traffic, where it collided with the Fiesta that Mrs Roberts was travelling in.

The VW Jetta then turned around and drove back to the collision, where Franklin chased the occupants of the BMW away from the scene.

Samuel Franklin. Photo: Warwickshire Police NNL-190502-174218001

Detective Constable Stephen Barr said: “This was a tragic incident to investigate, which ultimately could have been avoided.

“I hope today’s sentencing sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate dangerous driving on our roads, and will ensure those who disregard the law will be investigated and punished for their actions.”

Flint was found not guilty of dangerous driving but found guilty of careless driving and given six penalty points and a £500 fine yesterday.