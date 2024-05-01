Banbury town centre property damaged during Saturday afternoon break-in

A Banbury property was damaged on Saturday afternoon (April 27) during a burglary.
By Jack Ingham
Published 1st May 2024, 13:59 BST
The building on Calthorpe Street was burgled sometime between 1.45pm and 3.45pm.

Nothing was stolen; however, the front of the property was damaged during the break-in.

Investigating officer PC Sam Booth said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.

A Banbury town centre property was damaged during a burglary on Saturday afternoon.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.”

“Anyone with information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43240193795.”