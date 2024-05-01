Banbury town centre property damaged during Saturday afternoon break-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The building on Calthorpe Street was burgled sometime between 1.45pm and 3.45pm.

Nothing was stolen; however, the front of the property was damaged during the break-in.

Investigating officer PC Sam Booth said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.”