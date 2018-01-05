Banbury terror arrests: woman released but longer custody stay for man

A man from Banbury arrested on suspicion of being part of a banned far-right group in national anti-terror raids will be staying in custody for longer but a woman has been released under investigation.

West Midlands Police has been granted warrants of further detention for five men arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences on Wednesday, including a 21-year-old from Banbury.

The warrants mean officers can continue to question them until Tuesday afternoon (January 9).

A 37-year-old woman from Banbury was arrested at the same time as the men but she has been released under investigation with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

The pair, as well as a 26-year-old man from Cambridge, a 28-year-old man from Wolverhampton, a 26-year-old man from Leicester and a 24-year-old man from Stockport, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation (National Action) contrary to sec 11 of the Terrorism Act.

Searches at a number of addresses across the country continue, according to police.

National Action was banned in December, 2016, the first extreme right-wing group to be outlawed in the UK.

Banbury man and woman arrested over alleged terror offences