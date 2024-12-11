Banbury taxi firm opens as 24-hour safe space for anyone needing help in town

A Banbury taxi firm has opened its doors as a 24-hour safe space for anyone feeling lost or vulnerable.

Staff at Castle Cars were moved to join the nationwide initiative after hearing about a rape of a young woman near their office earlier in the year.

The company has now officially joined the list of registered safe places in town and will offer a helping hand to anyone who needs it.

Castle Cars will work alongside the police and council community teams to provide help and support to people experiencing anxiousness or fear or who believe they may be at risk.

Staff from Castle Cars alongside Carlie Stratford and Amanda Cherry from Banbury and Bicester College.

The company, which is based opposite Banbury train station, is also working alongside Banbury and Bicester College to promote night-time safety and safe spaces for young people.

Director of Castle Cars, Yasser Hanif, said: “We have our safe spaces badge now, so anyone needing a hand or a friendly face to talk to is more than welcome at our office.

“Anyone who feels vulnerable, uncomfortable, lost, or just not themselves can come and sit in our office and speak with our drivers or phone operators.

“We can call people’s parents or the police if it’s needed; we can also take people home and offer assistance across town due to our large network of drivers.”

The taxi firm will now be placed on the Safe Spaces app alongside other businesses in Banbury including Banbury Cross Cafe, the library, Orinoco Scrapstore, Spiceball Leisure Centre and The Mill Arts Centre.

Castle Cars is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information about Banbury’s safe spaces, visit: https://www.safeplaces.org.uk/search/?query=Banbury%2C%20UK&exact