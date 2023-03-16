Banbury tattooists 'give back to community' with school garden fundraiser

Tattoo artists from Banbury have created a fundraiser to raise money to revamp a local school’s garden.

Jonathan Saunders and the team at The Fat Rabbit wanted to help the staff and students at North Oxfordshire Academy after meeting with one of the teachers, Carly Roberts, who informed them of the work that needs doing to get the school’s garden up to scratch.

The school’s garden is used by all the students but is particularly appreciated by the school’s special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) students, who take forestry and animal care lessons there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The artists at Fat Rabbit are hoping to raise £500 to fix the hole in the shed’s roof where the school stores equipment, with any extra money going towards buying new tools. Jonathan and his team are also planning to paint a beautiful mural on one of the garden’s walls.

The artists at The Fat Rabbit have created a fundraiser to help restore the school's garden and buy new equipment.

Jonathan Saunders said: "This garden is used by students who have learning difficulties among other disabilities. The money will go towards a new roof that was quoted at £500, as well as garden equipment and tools. We feel that since our last mural on the high street, giving back to the community is great to do, and we at the Fat Rabbit enjoy giving back!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fundraiser is important to Jonathan, as he has family members with learning disabilities, and he understands the significance of providing a peaceful outdoor environment where the students can learn.

The school currently has chickens in the garden alongside a variety of plants and has plans to introduce more animals to the garden, including goats and some smaller animals.

Animal care and forest school practitioner at the school, Carly Roberts, said: "The garden is used by all students but has a particular focus around enrichment for our SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) and SEMH (social, emotional,emotional and mental health) students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school's worn storage shed, which needs repairing.

"We are trying to develop the area so that our shed is secure and protected from the weather. We would like to have more plants and animals and better access. Our hope is that overall it can be a bright, warm, sensory space that can be fully utilised and enjoyed by all students."