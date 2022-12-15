The police have increased patrols by schools after a student was approached by a stranger asking her to get in his van this morning.

The student from the Warriner School was approached by the stranger in a white van, who asked her to get inside his vehicle, saying, “Come on it’s a taxi" at around 8.35am this morning.

The vehicle was described as a white van with rust all over and blacked-out windows at the side and back, there was no writing on the sides of the van, and the taxi sign on top of the vehicle reportedly looked to be fake.

Advertisement

The police have announced that there will be additional high visibility patrols around the school, and if you have any concerns or information that may assist them, please speak to officers.