Banbury student approached by stranger in van outside school gates
The police are appealing for witnesses after a Banbury school student was approached by a stranger outside school this morning (December 15).
The student from the Warriner School was approached by the stranger in a white van, who asked her to get inside his vehicle, saying, “Come on it’s a taxi" at around 8.35am this morning.
The vehicle was described as a white van with rust all over and blacked-out windows at the side and back, there was no writing on the sides of the van, and the taxi sign on top of the vehicle reportedly looked to be fake.
The police have announced that there will be additional high visibility patrols around the school, and if you have any concerns or information that may assist them, please speak to officers.
If you were in the area and saw anything or have dashcam footage that you believe could help the police, please contact them online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220562529.