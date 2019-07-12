Banbury station joins gun amnesty

Thames Valley Police is appealing to the public to hand over any unwanted guns during a two week surrender of firearms and ammunition

The national campaign launches on Saturday, July 20 and runs until Sunday, August 4, across police forces in England and Wales.

Gun amnesty begins next week

Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to threaten or harm their local communities. The surrender gives the opportunity to dispose of a firearm or ammunition by simply taking it to a local designated police station and handing it in.

During the campaign period, those handing over firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession, at the point of surrender, and can remain anonymous if they choose to.

The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) coordinated the last national firearms surrender which took place in November 2017 and was deemed a big success with thousands of potentially lethal items prevented from getting into criminal hands.

This summer’s campaign has a particular focus on firearms, stun gun type devices and pepper sprays. Police want to highlight the danger of these items and remind people they are illegal in this country and could lead to a prison sentence for anyone caught in possession.

Guns and ammunition can be surrendered at designated police stations across the Thames Valley, including Banbury, who will have trained counter staff on duty to deal with the surrender.

Anyone who is unable to visit one of these stations is advised to call 101 to arrange a collection from a home address.