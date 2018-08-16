Banbury shop named following tobacco raid

Following the seizure of illegal tobacco, that which was found to be counterfeit or smuggled, a public hearing will take place regarding a High Street store’s license to trade.
In October 2017 Oxfordshire County Council Trading Standards officers conducted a raid on a Banbury Shop finding contraband tobacco to a value of up to £2000.
It can now be revealed that the shop in question was International Supermarket, 33-34 High Street and during the raid on October 23, 2017, 4240 illegal cigarettes were seized.
Trading officers visited the store a further three times between December 2017 and March of this year. On two occasions illegal cigarettes were purchased for £6 a pack while in March, 4400 illegal cigarettes were seized from an alleged employee outside the shop.
At the behest of Trading Standards a hearing to review the stores licence will take place on Friday, August 24 at Cherwell District Council offices in Bodicote House.
The 10am hearing is open to the public.