Banbury shop named following tobacco raid

Following the seizure of illegal tobacco, that which was found to be counterfeit or smuggled, a public hearing will take place regarding a High Street store’s license to trade.

In October 2017 Oxfordshire County Council Trading Standards officers conducted a raid on a Banbury Shop finding contraband tobacco to a value of up to £2000.

International Supermarket in Banbury's High Street where illegal tobacco products were seized by Trading Standards officers in October 2017

It can now be revealed that the shop in question was International Supermarket, 33-34 High Street and during the raid on October 23, 2017, 4240 illegal cigarettes were seized.

Trading officers visited the store a further three times between December 2017 and March of this year. On two occasions illegal cigarettes were purchased for £6 a pack while in March, 4400 illegal cigarettes were seized from an alleged employee outside the shop.

At the behest of Trading Standards a hearing to review the stores licence will take place on Friday, August 24 at Cherwell District Council offices in Bodicote House.

The 10am hearing is open to the public.