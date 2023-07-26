Banbury sex offender jailed for rape and other sexual offences against children

A man from Banbury has been jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of rape and other sexual offences against children over a sustained period of time.

David Ruddick, aged 56, of Christchurch Court, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, plus an extra four years on licence, at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (July 25).

He pleaded guilty to two counts each of rape and causing a child to engage in sexual activity; and one count each of indecent assault, sexual assault, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and – at a previous hearing at the same court on June 31 - causing a child to watch a sexual activity.

The offender also abused two girls and a boy over a sustained period. He was charged on January 9 following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Jake Freeman, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: "The sentencing is a testament to the bravery shown by the victims in this investigation.

"This has been a complex investigation, and I am glad that David Ruddick has pleaded guilty to his crimes, meaning the victims avoid having to go through a trial. I would like to thank all the witnesses who have been involved in this investigation since it began in 2021.

"While nothing will change the impact of this man’s offences on the victims, it is my hope that they will now be able to put these awful events behind them and move on with their lives.

"I hope they can now find some comfort following Ruddick’s sentencing. It is so important that anyone who has experienced sexual abuse knows who they can speak to and feel confident they will be listened to. I would like to reassure the public that Thames Valley Police will always look to prosecute anyone who commits sexual offences against children, recent or non-recent.

"Anyone who wishes to speak to us should call 101 or make a report on our website."