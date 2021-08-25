Banbury sees more lockdown fines and a man pleads guilty assault and multiple shop thefts in Chipping Norton - in this week's Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Tabas Ahmed, 29, of Withycombe Drive, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions, being found in a car in a gathering of more than two people in Beaumont Road, Banbury on January 23 without reasonable excuse. Ahmed was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Ian Cammidge, 49, of Thyme Close, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking the coronavirus lockdown restrictions by participating in a gathering of more than two people in Bridge Street, Banbury on January 20, without reasonable excuse. Cammidge was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

The following cases have also been heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Timothy James Wall, 38, of Main Road, Long Hanborough pleaded guilty to criminal damage of property at Banbury Police Station on September 9, 2020. Wall was subjected to a community order ordering him to undergo rehabilitation activity.

Wall also pleaded guilty to assault in Chipping Norton on June 27, 2020. He denied the offence but was found guilty. He was ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity and to pay compensation of £150. He was also found guilty of criminal damage to a police car in Chipping Norton on the same occasion. He had pleaded not guilty.

Wall further pleaded guilty to stealing 17 Easter eggs, valued at £170 from Marks and Spencer, Chipping Norton on April 1, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to steal various dog leads of an unknown value from Pets Corner, Chipping Norton on April 16, 2020. Wall pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of wine valued at £20 from Sainsbury’s, Chipping Norton on April 17. He also pleaded guilty to stealing three bottles of Courvoisier brandy to the value of £81 from Sainsbury’s, Chipping Norton on April 19, 2020.

Wall additionally pleaded guilty to criminal damage of two windows belonging to Chipping Norton Town Council on March 13, 2020. He was ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity. Wall pleaded guilty to assault of a special constable at Bliss House, Chipping Norton on June 20, 2020. He was ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity and to pay £100 compensation.

Robert Curtis Appleby, 30, of Van Diemans Road, Thame was fined £400 for driving a car in Oxford Road, Banbury on February 4 without insurance. Appleby was not disqualified under the totting up procedure due to mitigating circumstances presented to the court. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and £90 court costs. His licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.

Florin Stanescu, 40, of Middleton Road, Banbury was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £660 for driving without insurance in Southam Road, Banbury on December 5, 2020. Stanescu was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 court costs.

Leigh Peter Miles, 47, of St John’s Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol to the value of £140 from Sainsbury’s, Wellesbourne on November 18, 2019. Miles was fined £150 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32.