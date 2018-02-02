Banbury residents warned over Crime-Stoppers scam

A woman purporting to be from Crime Stoppers, has made attempts to gain access to Banbury resident’s homes.

The lady, who in one instance called herself ‘Christine’ has been seen in the Bretch Hill area both yesterday and today (Friday Feb 2).

She is described as short in stature, around 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 50 to 60 years old with short white hair.

A Crime Stoppers spokesperson told the Banbury Guardian that: “We have been told that there may be people pretending to be from Crimestoppers who are `cold calling’ at people’s homes and trying to gain access to property.

“They are using fake Crimestoppers ID. We never send representatives round to people’s homes and would urge anyone who may have witnessed or experience someone calling at your home and claiming from our charity to call the police immediately.

“Crimestoppers is a charity that gives people the power to speak up to stop crime 100% anonymously. Our UK Contact Centre is here 24/7, 365 days a year on 0800 555 111 or via our anonymous online form Crimestoppers-uk.org”

If you see or speak to a woman fitting this description and have concerns then call the police on their non-emergency 101 number.