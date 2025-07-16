Banbury residents leaving ‘free to take’ items in the street could face fines, says council
The council says even if people have good intentions of donating second-hand goods, they are still fly-tipping if they leave items in public.
Instead of leaving items on the street, it suggests people use the council’s excess waste services, charity furniture collection services, or apps such as Freegle and Freecycle.
Cllr Ian Middleton, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “Reusing or donating old furniture and other household items is part of the culture of sustainability that we’re seeking to build here in Cherwell.
“However, if not done properly and legally, efforts to recycle chairs, shelves, and other large items count as fly-tipping, and those responsible could be served with a fixed penalty notice or even be liable for prosecution.
“People leaving items such as furniture out as ‘free to take’ often do so with good intentions, but if they are left blocking footpaths, they are not only an eyesore but present a nuisance to more vulnerable residents, such as wheelchair users or carers with pushchairs.”
The council also advises people who are paying someone to remove waste to check whether the person is a licensed waste carrier on the Environment Agency website.
Cherwell District Council has also joined forces with Anglo Doorstep Collections, a company that collects hard-to-recycle items, including clothing, shoes, books, CDs, DVDs, and children’s toys from people’s doorsteps to then donate to charity.
To view the council’s bulky waste services, visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/bulkywaste