Banbury residents leaving ‘free to take’ items in the street could face fines, says council

By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Jul 2025, 16:10 BST
Banbury residents who leave unwanted items in the street as 'free to take' risk fines or prosecution for fly-tipping, warns Cherwell District Council.

The council says even if people have good intentions of donating second-hand goods, they are still fly-tipping if they leave items in public.

Instead of leaving items on the street, it suggests people use the council’s excess waste services, charity furniture collection services, or apps such as Freegle and Freecycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Ian Middleton, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “Reusing or donating old furniture and other household items is part of the culture of sustainability that we’re seeking to build here in Cherwell.

Cherwell District Council has warned people who leave unwanted items in the street, as 'free to take', that they could receive fines or prosecution for fly-tipping.placeholder image
Cherwell District Council has warned people who leave unwanted items in the street, as 'free to take', that they could receive fines or prosecution for fly-tipping.

“However, if not done properly and legally, efforts to recycle chairs, shelves, and other large items count as fly-tipping, and those responsible could be served with a fixed penalty notice or even be liable for prosecution.

“People leaving items such as furniture out as ‘free to take’ often do so with good intentions, but if they are left blocking footpaths, they are not only an eyesore but present a nuisance to more vulnerable residents, such as wheelchair users or carers with pushchairs.”

The council also advises people who are paying someone to remove waste to check whether the person is a licensed waste carrier on the Environment Agency website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cherwell District Council has also joined forces with Anglo Doorstep Collections, a company that collects hard-to-recycle items, including clothing, shoes, books, CDs, DVDs, and children’s toys from people’s doorsteps to then donate to charity.

To view the council’s bulky waste services, visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/bulkywaste

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice