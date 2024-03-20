Banbury residents invited to have their say about town centre anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police created the survey with the aim of hearing from residents, business owners or visitors about whether they feel safe walking through the town centre.

It comes after members of the public said that anti-social behaviour and street drinking were having a negative impact on local businesses and residents.

The police say they have arrested a number of prolific offenders and are now engaging in better communication and information sharing with the council and other organisations.

A spokesperson for the police said: “The Banbury Neighbourhood Team are now working closely with the Cherwell District Council Community Safety Team and have implemented Operation Jin in an effort to tackle this ongoing issue.”