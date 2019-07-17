Banbury rape latest - appeal for witnesses

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a rape which occurred in Banbury.

Between 7am and 7.15am today (17/7), the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was walking in West Bar Street, near the Horse and Jockey pub.

She was approached by a man who asked for help. She agreed to do so and walked with him to a nearby flat.

Once inside, he restrained her and raped her, before leaving on foot in the direction of People’s Park.

Officers were called to the scene and a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently in police custody.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Tracey Benham, of Banbury Force CID, said: “I understand that this incident may cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that a thorough investigation is underway and that an arrest has been made in connection with it. We also believe that this was an isolated incident.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, who might be able to help with our investigation.

“After the rape occurred, the victim tried to attract the attention of passers-by, so if you think you may have seen this happening, you might have vital information and I would urge you to make contact with us.

“If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43190217848.”