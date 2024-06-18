Banbury Quakers to host discussion about peace in warring world this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Banbury Quakers have invited local residents to take part in a discussion about pacifism in a world of war this Sunday (June 23).

The discussion titled ‘War...what is it good for?’ will take place at the Quaker Meeting Hall on Horsefair from 2pm until 4pm.

It will explore how pacifism works, how to deal with those who want war, and whether there can ever be just war, among other subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discussion will explore issues in a meditative, exploratory and robust way and is the first in a series of discussions on contemporary issues such as AI, climate change and refugees.

The Banbury Quakers are hosting a discussion about peace in the modern world this Sunday.

Quaker Roland Howard said: “I believe in pursuing non-violence but I believe preparing for war is one way of doing this.”

Maria Huff added: "We have to prioritise and promote peaceful ways of dealing with conflict, or we end up with more wars."