Banbury Quakers to host discussion about peace in warring world this weekend
The discussion titled ‘War...what is it good for?’ will take place at the Quaker Meeting Hall on Horsefair from 2pm until 4pm.
It will explore how pacifism works, how to deal with those who want war, and whether there can ever be just war, among other subjects.
The discussion will explore issues in a meditative, exploratory and robust way and is the first in a series of discussions on contemporary issues such as AI, climate change and refugees.
Quaker Roland Howard said: “I believe in pursuing non-violence but I believe preparing for war is one way of doing this.”
Maria Huff added: "We have to prioritise and promote peaceful ways of dealing with conflict, or we end up with more wars."
For more information about the discussion email [email protected]